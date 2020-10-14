Family of hit-and-run victim want closure as suspect search continues

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - On a stretch of Edgefield Highway, there’s a lot of twists, turns, and hills. Just down the road lays a memorial for Irma Soto, who troopers say was killed in a hit-and-run.

Investigators are trying to get any information as to who did this.

“You took a lady that didn’t deserve this -- a lady that has six kids and 17 grandchildren and so many people that love her. I hope you get what’s coming for you.”

On Friday night, Soto was killed in a hit and run on in Aiken County. She was no more than 20 yards from her home.

“This is not fair. We need the person found that did this.,” Beatriz Bustamante, Soto’s daughter, said.

Her two daughters say she had just retired and moved into her house five months ago.

“She was just moving on to the second part of her life. We were all just excited for Christmas and Thanksgiving. It was going to be our first Christmas spent here with her,” Bustamante said.

Now the South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are starting to put the pieces together. They have begun searching specific addresses where they believe the car involved could be.

“This is a huge priority for the SCHP,” Trooper Tyler Tidwell said. “The family has been through a lot and we want to solve this case for them.”

But solving these cases isn’t easy. Troopers say hit-and-runs are one of the hardest crimes to solve.

“If there’s a lack of evidence or if there’s no witnesses that come forward, we don’t really have too much to go off of,” Tidwell explained.

“She was somebody’s mom. She was important and we’re going to miss her. You may not feel her absence, but we do. We do,” Viviana Torres, Soto’s other daughter, said.

If anyone has any information, call the highway patrol or Crimestoppers.

The family also has a GoFundMe account set up for her funeral arrangements. The family says they won’t stop until they get closure.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.