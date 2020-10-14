Deputies looking for these 2 women after aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies say they need your help finding two people after an aggravated assault in Augusta.

Shatina Powell is being sought regarding the incident Monday in the 3300 block of Tanglewood Drive, just off Wrightsboro Road. Investigators say Powell is considered armed and dangerous. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shakema Ishman, meanwhile, is being sought for questioning only regarding the incident. She’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities also released photos of the two women.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

