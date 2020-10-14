DeChambeau plans month away from competition before Masters

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The Masters is a month away, and Bryson DeChambeau won’t be playing a tournament before then. The U.S. Open champion has a habit of doing things differently.

Add this one to the list.

DeChambeau says he’s taking the next four weeks off to work in the gym and on his equipment at home in Dallas. He is working on a 48-inch driver for Augusta National. DeChambeau says he can improve as easily at home in practice as he can in a tournament.

Proof of that comes from the three-month shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. DeChambeau says he returned as good as ever.

