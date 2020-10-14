Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will build into the region today as a cold front continues toward the coast.

Sunny skies are expected as high pressure continues to center itself over the region. Highs will be slightly above average in the low 80s. Nice conditions expected during the day with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Another front looks to head towards the region Thursday into Friday. Moisture looks to be limited with this front, but it will likely squeeze out a few showers and possible isolated storms. Highs on Thursday should be a little above average in the mid to low 80s. More clouds than sun are expected during the day Thursday as moisture builds ahead of the approaching front.

Rain chances look to be highest late Thursday into early Friday. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ for most of the area, but some spots could see a little more. There will be a lot of upper level support with this frontal passage, but moisture is expected to be the limiting factor to prevent severe weather. We will continue to monitor over the next few days.

Skies are expected to be clearing during the day Friday as the front continues toward the coast. If the front is slower than expected then showers and storms would be possible Friday. Highs will remain in the low 80s Friday afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy along the front between 8-15 mph.

Cooler than average weather is expected this weekend behind the front. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to upper 40s. Highs this weekend will be below average in the low 70s both days. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region. A few clouds look possible Sunday, but overall nice pleasant weather expected both days.

