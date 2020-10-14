Advertisement

2 kids taken to hospital after Aiken County school bus crash

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
This was the scene about half an hour after a school bus collided with a pickup in Clearwater outside North Augusta.
This was the scene about half an hour after a school bus collided with a pickup in Clearwater outside North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews are at the scene of an accident with injuries involving a school bus.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. today in the 4400 block of Augusta Road at Belvedere Road in the Clearwater community just east of North Augusta. The crash happened a couple of blocks from Clearwater Elementary.

At the scene, News 12 saw two children with neck braces being taken off the small bus and onto an ambulance about 40 minutes after the crash. The ambulance crew told dispatchers that the children were being taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Witnesses told us the pickup had at least three people in it and they were taken away in an ambulance, as well.

When they arrived, crews at the scene had told dispatchers they planned to check five people for injuries.

This was the scene after a crash involving a school bus in Clearwater outside North Augusta.
This was the scene after a crash involving a school bus in Clearwater outside North Augusta.(WRDW)

Roadways were blocked for a time after the crash, but traffic was flowing slowly in one lane by 8:15 a.m. as authorities tried to figure out exactly what happened here.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was helping with traffic control.

MORE | Pandemic prompts more changes in Aiken County schools

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here's what happened at site of Aiken County school bus crash

Updated: seconds ago
News 12's Tradesha Woodard reports from the scene of a school bus crash at Augusta and Belvedere roads in the Clearwater community.

News

Latest stats show COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina officials release figures on how many nursing homes are mow allowing visitors, as well as COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents and staff.

News

How will local universities handle holiday season and graduations?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As we enter the second half of the semester, local universities are continuing to lay out plans for the second half.

News

Golden Harvest plans pair of contactless food giveaways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Golden Harvest Food Bank will provide contactless drive-thru food distributions on Thursday and Saturday.

Latest News

News

Reminder: Maintenance will slow traffic this morning on I-20 near Grovetown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Starting Tuesday night, the eastbound Interstate 20 area near Exit 190 in Grovetown will be under maintenance to fix concrete issues.

News

Local universities are planning for rest of the semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
The pandemic has changed almost everything about the way our kids learn, and that includes college students.

News

School updates: Changes in 3 districts, plus PPE supplies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at changes planned in Aiken, Columbia and Edgefield counties, as well as South Carolina's move to gear up students for safety.

Health

Drive-thru flu clinic scheduled today in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Experts are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot this year, and the Georgia Department of Public Health is ready to help.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

Richmond County schools provide access to mental health care

Updated: 9 hours ago