2 kids taken to hospital after Aiken County school bus crash

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews are at the scene of an accident with injuries involving a school bus.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. today in the 4400 block of Augusta Road at Belvedere Road in the Clearwater community just east of North Augusta. The crash happened a couple of blocks from Clearwater Elementary.

At the scene, News 12 saw two children with neck braces being taken off the small bus and onto an ambulance about 40 minutes after the crash. The ambulance crew told dispatchers that the children were being taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Witnesses told us the pickup had at least three people in it and they were taken away in an ambulance, as well.

When they arrived, crews at the scene had told dispatchers they planned to check five people for injuries.

This was the scene after a crash involving a school bus in Clearwater outside North Augusta. (WRDW)

Roadways were blocked for a time after the crash, but traffic was flowing slowly in one lane by 8:15 a.m. as authorities tried to figure out exactly what happened here.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was helping with traffic control.

