Commission leaders still debating on whether to keep recycling program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Trash pickup and recycling may be up in the air for the city of Augusta.

Augusta Commission held a work session Wednesday to talk contracts with waste haulers. The city needs to have a plan before the end of the year.

Right now, city leaders don’t know the best option.

Many leaders still say the recycling program is more trouble than it’s worth with contaminated items and only one-third of people recycling.

Ending the program is on the table, and some city officials argue the current trash pickup does not happen often enough across Augusta.

The full commission will decide on a brand new contract in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.