College Football Picks: UGA vs. ’Bama and BYU’s tough test

(AP) - The Southeastern Conference has the game of the week in college football. The American Athletic Conference might have the most interesting set of games. The marquee event is No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama.

That game could very well be first of three meetings between the SEC superpowers. A conference title rematch in Atlanta would surprise no one and another meeting in the College Football Playoff would hardly be shocking.

In the American, several conference games could create an earlier pecking order in the championship race and Houston’s nonconference game against No. 14 BYU is a credibility game for both the Cougars and the AAC.

