Clemson duo of QB Lawrence, RB Etienne in line for Heisman

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne like to spend their time working together to defeat opponents.

The duo could soon be competing against each other in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Both Lawrence and Etienne are off to dazzling starts and have top-ranked Clemson 4-0 for a sixth consecutive season.

Lawrence has thrown for 1,140 yards and 10 touchdowns. Etienne has run for 392 yards and four TDs.

He also is second on the Tigers with 17 catches and another touchdown. It could be difficult decision for Heisman voters this year if they can keep up the pace.

