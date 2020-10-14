Advertisement

Choose from 1,600 pumpkins at Wesley United Methodist patch

DRONE FOOTAGE: Wesley United Methodist Church pumpkin patch
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wesley United Methodist Church announces the annual pumpkin patch is open and will be selling pumpkins through Saturday, October 31.

Pumpkin prices are $3 for a small pumpkin, $10 for medium and $15 for a large pumpkin. All proceeds from the sale of pumpkins will go towards Wesley’s missions work.

The patch, which is located in the field out front of the church just off North Belair Road, will be open Sunday through Saturday each week through the end of the month.

Times for the week of October 11-17

Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Times for the weeks of October 18 – 24 and October 25 – 31

Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. To 7:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

