Braves 1B Freeman good, Ríos back in Dodgers’ lineup at NLCS
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is in his normal spot in the Atlanta lineup a day after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow.
Freeman is playing first and batting second in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Manager Brian Snitker says Freeman feels good after treatment since getting hit in the eighth inning of Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Edwin Ríos is in the Dodgers' lineup for the first time in the NLCS after missing the NL Division Series with a groin injury. Ríos started at third base with Justin Turner as LA’s designated hitter.
