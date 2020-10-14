Braves 1B Freeman good, Ríos back in Dodgers’ lineup at NLCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is in his normal spot in the Atlanta lineup a day after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow.

Freeman is playing first and batting second in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Brian Snitker says Freeman feels good after treatment since getting hit in the eighth inning of Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Edwin Ríos is in the Dodgers' lineup for the first time in the NLCS after missing the NL Division Series with a groin injury. Ríos started at third base with Justin Turner as LA’s designated hitter.

