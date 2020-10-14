Advertisement

Braves 1B Freeman good, Ríos back in Dodgers’ lineup at NLCS

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates driving in the game-winning run against the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th inning during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 1-0.
Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates driving in the game-winning run against the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th inning during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 1-0.(John Bazemore | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is in his normal spot in the Atlanta lineup a day after getting hit by a pitch on his right elbow.

Freeman is playing first and batting second in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Brian Snitker says Freeman feels good after treatment since getting hit in the eighth inning of Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Edwin Ríos is in the Dodgers' lineup for the first time in the NLCS after missing the NL Division Series with a groin injury. Ríos started at third base with Justin Turner as LA’s designated hitter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III has been cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding. The Broncos say they’re looking into the matter.

Sports

Panthers take enhanced precautions against virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Carolina has entered the NFL’s “intensive protocol.” The team is still scheduled to practice Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Sports

No. 4 Notre Dame riding experienced o-line to 3-0 start

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The five starters have 123 combined starts. They have helped Notre Dame average 270.7 rushing yards, fifth best in the nation.

Sports

College Football Picks: UGA vs. ’Bama and BYU’s tough test

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The American Athletic Conference might have the most interesting set of games. The marquee event is No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Florida Gators' game against LSU postponed to Dec. 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

Sports

Freeman, Albies HR again, Braves hang on for 2-0 NLCS lead

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered again, rookie Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start and the Atlanta Braves just held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Sports

Jets surprisingly cut Le’Veon Bell after exploring trades

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

Sports

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Sports

Greinke says he prefers playing without fans in ballparks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke said he’s enjoyed playing games without fans during the pandemic-shortened season and in the playoffs.

Sports

Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”