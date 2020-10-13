Advertisement

Woman in fatal accident that killed 11-year-old sentenced

27-year-old Aubrey Newsome faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide. (Source: RCSO)
27-year-old Aubrey Newsome faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide. (Source: RCSO)(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman convicted of homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in November 2019 will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Aubrey Taylor Newsome was in court Tuesday to be sentenced by a judge. She received 15 years total on the homicide by vehicle charge -- 10 of those years will be spent in custody and the other five will be on probation where she will be ordered to attend multiple Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

That sentence was negotiated by the defense and prosecutors.

Newsome appeared emotional in front of the judge, apologizing for the incident that killed Charnia Eccleston in 2019.

Eccleston’s mother also appeared at the hearing where she read from a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aiken County Armed Robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Suspect sought in four CSRA convenience store armed robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Four convenience store robberies in Aiken and Richmond counties were apparently masterminded by the same suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says.

News

President Trump to hold MAGA campaign rally in Macon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you can drive to Macon on Friday, the president will be holding a rally there in the evening.

Education

All S.C. school districts to receive millions in protective gear

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced more than $33 million in personal protective equipment is being distributed to all 81 public school districts.

Latest News

News

Edgefield County coroner, law enforcement investigate 3-year-old’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a child death.

News

Golden Harvest plans contactless food giveaway this weekend in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
At a Golden Harvest drive-thru event at the James Brown Arena, volunteers will place free food in your trunk.

News

One S.C. boil order is added just as another one ends

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A water utility in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory just as one has been lifted by a provider in McCormick County.

News

13th Street reopens after crash sends officer, others to hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A traffic accident involving a sheriff’s deputy injured several people and blocked traffic into and out of Georgia on 13th Street for a time.

News

Four CSRA school boards to meet Tuesday night as COVID-19 school year continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Four school boards in the CSRA will hold meetings Tuesday night to provide updates as the school year moves forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

South Carolina sees spike in homicides, assaults on law enforcement officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
Homicides, aggravated assaults and assaults on law enforcement officers spiked last year in South Carolina, according to newly released figures.