Woman in fatal accident that killed 11-year-old sentenced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman convicted of homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in November 2019 will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Aubrey Taylor Newsome was in court Tuesday to be sentenced by a judge. She received 15 years total on the homicide by vehicle charge -- 10 of those years will be spent in custody and the other five will be on probation where she will be ordered to attend multiple Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

That sentence was negotiated by the defense and prosecutors.

Newsome appeared emotional in front of the judge, apologizing for the incident that killed Charnia Eccleston in 2019.

Eccleston’s mother also appeared at the hearing where she read from a statement.

