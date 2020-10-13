Advertisement

USC Aiken unveils new E-Sports lab

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- E-Sports have been growing around the country. More and more high school, college, and even professional gaming leagues are popping up. USC Aiken is joining elite company with their new E-Sports lab.

“You only see huge gaming labs like this at huge universities,” said student body president and League of Legends captain Samuel Boyd.

“This is much more than just that playing games in the basement or spending time by yourself playing individual games,” said Doctor David Morris, the club’s advisor and team coach.

USC Aiken’s new gaming lab is for both the pacer’s competitive league of legends and Overwatch teams, as well as their club teams. It cost $208,000 to renovate the basement of the Pacer Commons, and $77,000 for technology. The room also features its own AC so all of the equipment can stay cool. The 2019 team that won the Peach Belt’s League of Legends championship mostly played remotely, from dorm rooms to other locations. Now the team has a real home.

“I think overall it’s 100% amazing to see the administration that probably doesn’t understand what’s happening in any of the games, and they’re still willing to take the leap of faith and be like, ‘ok, our students love this and are doing well at this. They can bring us good things too, so we’re going to support them.’ and they’ve gone above and beyond with that,” Boyd continued.

The lab also helps bridge the social gap and technology gap between players, giving them a competitive edge over their competition.

“One of the big advantages of this space in particular is the competitive area which you can see back there. Which allows the teams to sit and play together. To have conversations about what’s going right, what’s going wrong.”

The team can still play remotely in the event of another COVID or other form of shutdown, but the state of the art facility just goes to show how much E-Sports is growing in the country.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Riley HR ignites big Braves 9th in 5-1 NLCS win over Dodgers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Riley, the No. 9 batter in the Braves lineup, hit a 448-foot blast off Blake Treinen. Ozzie Albies later added a two-run shot off another reliever.

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox announced Monday that Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Sports

Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn. Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first full season as defensive coordinator.

Sports

Alabama’s Najee Harris braces for Georgia’s stingy defense

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama tailback Najee Harris is is preparing for No. 3 Georgia and the nation’s stingiest run defense in their Southeastern Conference showdown this weekend.

Latest News

Sports

Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title to tie Boston for record, beating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title to tie Boston for record, beating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Tomas Dimitroff

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Tomas Dimitroff.

Sports

Prescott has gruesome injury, Cowboys rally to beat Giants

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury not long after his first career touchdown catch before backup Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the final play, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless New York Giants 37-34.

Sports

Thiesmann impressed by Smith’s remarkable comeback

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Thiesmann was curious to see how Alex Smith would react to getting hit in his first game since breaking his right leg in gruesome fashion.