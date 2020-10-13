Suspect sought in four CSRA convenience store armed robberies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four convenience store robberies in Aiken and Richmond counties were apparently masterminded by the same suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to officials, deputies continue to investigate a Sept. 24 and Oct. 8 armed robbery at two Circle K stores on East Pine Log Road and Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken.

In both instances, the masked suspect entered the store armed with a handgun, demanded money, and also asked the employees to open the store safes.

Two other incidents on Barton Chapel Road and Wrightsboro Road are believed to be connected to this same suspect.

Autoplay Caption

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5′10″ to 6′ feet tall wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt top and mask. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, we ask them to contact the ACSO at (803) 648-6811 and/or RCSO at (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.