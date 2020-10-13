South Carolina sees spike in homicides, assaults on law enforcement officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Homicides, aggravated assaults and assaults on law enforcement officers spiked last year in South Carolina, according to newly released figures.

The rate of law enforcement officers assaulted in 2019 rose by 20%, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s 2019 annual crime report.

“What we are seeing from the body cameras is it’s not the officers, they seem like they are doing everything they can to deescalate the situation,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. “The lack of compliance has become acceptable to the criminals.”

Sheriff Boan said that the number of assaults on officers rose from 2 in 2019 to 11 so far this year.

“It’s small numbers, but five times as much so far this year and we’ve still got so months left, so it’s not looking good,” Sheriff Boan said. “It’s just that lack of compliance. We are just trying to do our jobs.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said their numbers are also up, with 99 so far this year compared to 67 for all of 2019.

“I think we are going to continue to see our numbers to climb just because of that lack of respect for authority,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “And it’s not just in law enforcement. If you ask a school teacher they will tell you the same thing.”

That report also shows the rate of homicide went up by nearly 7%, and aggravated assault went up 4%. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said its part of a bigger trend.

“I think we’re seeing an increase in violence,” Sheriff Lott said. “We’ve been seeing that for a couple of years now particularly with young people. Young people with guns is kind of driving that.”

The report shows the number of homicides reported by the Columbia Police Department spiked from 16 in 2018 to 29 in 2019. Columbia Police Department officials said so far this year there have been 16 homicides. RCSD said they’ve had 15 homicides this year.

“I think it’s an overall lack of respect for anybody’s life, and we are seeing that with violence with civilians getting killed, but we are also seeing that with law enforcement getting attacked,” Lott said.

“I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state including the number of murders, assaults, and violent attacks on law enforcement officers,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement

The report showed that while the rate of violent crimes increased by less than 1%, property crimes dropped 5.3% in 2019.

