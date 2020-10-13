Riley HR ignites big Braves 9th in 5-1 NLCS win over Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Riley led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer that sparked a four-run outburst, and the Atlanta Braves opened their first National League Championship Series since 2001 with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Riley, the No. 9 batter in the Braves lineup, hit a 448-foot blast off Blake Treinen. Ozzie Albies later added a two-run shot off another reliever.

It was the first MLB game this season with fans. Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer in the first for Atlanta.

