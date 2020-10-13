President Trump to hold MAGA campaign rally in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WTVM/WTOC) - President Donald Trump will be making a Make America Great Again campaign stop in Macon on Friday.

The event will be held at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Avondale Mill Road at 7 p.m.

According to the president’s official website, the doors open at 4 p.m.

The public can register for tickets here.

A Trump already visited the Preach State this week.

Donald Trump Jr. held a campaign rally for his father in Savannah on Monday.

The event was at the Forest City Gun Club on Ferguson Avenue.

“People have to get out,” Trump Jr. said. “We don’t want crowds on Election Day, we don’t want people discouraged or turned away. We want to make sure that everyone can do that. And we also want to make sure that they can do it responsibly and safely. So you now have 21 days to be able to do that. Get out there today and vote, bring your friends.”