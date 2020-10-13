One S.C. boil order is added just as another one ends

A water utility in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory just as one has been lifted by a provider in McCormick County.

AIKEN COUNTY

A boil order has been issued for water customers of the Valley Public Service Authority in these areas:

Howlandville Road between Augusta Road and Cemetery Road

Elizabeth Street

Polatty Street

Augusta Road from Howlandville Road to Justin Street

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but it’s a possibility due to a service interruption in for unexpected repairs. Until further notice, customers should vigorously boil water for at least a minute before consuming it.

McCORMICK COUNTY

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department has lifted a boil advisory for Upper Mill Road between Highway 378 East and Callison Highway.

