One S.C. boil order is added just as another one ends
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A water utility in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory just as one has been lifted by a provider in McCormick County.
AIKEN COUNTY
A boil order has been issued for water customers of the Valley Public Service Authority in these areas:
- Howlandville Road between Augusta Road and Cemetery Road
- Elizabeth Street
- Polatty Street
- Augusta Road from Howlandville Road to Justin Street
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but it’s a possibility due to a service interruption in for unexpected repairs. Until further notice, customers should vigorously boil water for at least a minute before consuming it.
McCORMICK COUNTY
The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department has lifted a boil advisory for Upper Mill Road between Highway 378 East and Callison Highway.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.