One S.C. boil order is added just as another one ends

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A water utility in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory just as one has been lifted by a provider in McCormick County.

AIKEN COUNTY

A boil order has been issued for water customers of the Valley Public Service Authority in these areas:

  • Howlandville Road between Augusta Road and Cemetery Road
  • Elizabeth Street
  • Polatty Street
  • Augusta Road from Howlandville Road to Justin Street

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but it’s a possibility due to a service interruption in for unexpected repairs. Until further notice, customers should vigorously boil water for at least a minute before consuming it.

McCORMICK COUNTY

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department has lifted a boil advisory for Upper Mill Road between Highway 378 East and Callison Highway.

