North Augusta takes a step forward on new fire station

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A request for proposals has been posted on the city of North Augusta’s website for construction services to build a 10,500-square-foot fire station.

This is the new facility and location of North Augusta’s Fire Station 1.

The move comes more than a year after city leaders gave the green light on a location for a new fire station at 311 W. Martintown Road. The vacant lot at Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue backs up to Clay Street.

The project architectural and engineering firm is Johnson, Laschober and Associates, of Augusta.

Sealed bids will be due Nov. 17 for the project.

To view the request for proposals, visit https://www.northaugusta.net/Home/Components/RFP/RFP/240/215.

