Grovetown home invasion leads to arrest, manhunt

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been arrested and another is still on the run after a home invasion and shooting.

Police say 30-year-old Janae Oliver and a male broke into the Whiskey Creek Apartments on Sunday night.

Authorities say one victim hid, and another was hit in the head.

According to the law enforcement incident report, Oliver then said, “That’s not her.”

Officers say the person who was hiding ran out of the apartment and was shot in the leg by the male intruder.

Grovetown Department of Public Safety officers are looking for that person this morning.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.