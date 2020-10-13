Advertisement

Golden Harvest plans contactless food giveaway this weekend in Augusta

The contactless food distribution in the James Brown Arena parking lot will be like this one in Wilkes County.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will provide a contactless drive-thru food distribution on Saturday.

Any Georgia resident can receive non-perishable pantry staples, fresh produce and frozen meat.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Brown Arena parking lot on the side of the arena facing Seventh Street.

Volunteers will place the food in the trunks of arriving vehicles to minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure.

To receive food:

  • Enter the lot via Seventh Street.
  • Empty your trunk.
  • Bring a government-issued photo ID.

“This event will help families who are struggling to put food on the table so that they can stop worrying about where their next meal is coming from and focus on rebuilding their lives in the wake of impacts from the pandemic,” Amy Breitmann, executive director at Golden Harvest Food Bank, said in a statement.

By the numbers

  • According to projections by Feeding America, food insecurity has risen by 41% in the CSRA due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • An estimated 1 in 5 people and 1 in 3 children now struggle with hunger.
  • Golden Harvest Food Bank has provided more than 6.6 million meals and 97 mobile market food distributions since the start of the pandemic.

