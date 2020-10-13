Georgia’s historical early voter turnout reflects in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Georgia, the first day of early voting is making history with around 128,000 voters casting their ballots, with over 1,600 from Richmond County.

With more people expected to cast ballots early, we can expect long lines. But what’s causing you to wait a little longer at the polls this time around?

The concerns of mail-in voting. Having issues with witness signatures required. The preference of having your vote counted immediately.

Voters told us in-person voting felt more reliable for all these reasons, so the long lines were not a major frustration.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a polling precinct in the CSRA without a line today.

“Oh, it makes me very excited that people are getting out to vote. Makes me very happy today,” voter Deborah Monroe said.

From car lines at curbside to standing in them, no one can avoid the lines this election season when heading to the polls.

“Because I wanted to make sure my vote counts, where ever else I have to take care of my business, I go in-person. So, if I could do that then I could come here and do my vote,” voter Christine Deloach said.

County to county, it was long lines for voters. Some waiting 30 minutes, most waiting a couple of hours. All waiting to exercise a right.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have no right to say anything,” voter Gay Tuberville said.

Election officials across the two-state say the average wait time is no more than two hours but there have been some outliers. Its why people came with water, food, chairs -- even project supplies

“I’m retired, so I’m just getting my Christmas knitting in -- getting my voting in,” voter Linda Richards said.

Some factors in the wait-time: poll workers wiping down stations, replacing disposable tools, and social distancing only allowing for a few people inside at a time.

“I think the closer it gets to the election, the worse it’s going to get. So, the earlier you can get out, the better it is,” Richards said.

Over at the Bell Auditorium, while there’s more space and more machines, there’s also more of an early voter turnout than ever before in Richmond County.

Even in this age of 6 feet apart, there’s no distance to keep them from using their voice.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted, and I want to be here to do that,” Monroe said.

Shorter lines did appear in the early afternoon, but you could factor in yesterday’s holiday causing more people to show up.

Elections officials strongly encouraging early voting. And in Richmond County, election officials say as long as you’re in line by 5:00 p.m., you can vote.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.