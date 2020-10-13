Advertisement

Georgia’s historical early voter turnout reflects in the CSRA

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Georgia, the first day of early voting is making history with around 128,000 voters casting their ballots, with over 1,600 from Richmond County.

With more people expected to cast ballots early, we can expect long lines. But what’s causing you to wait a little longer at the polls this time around?

The concerns of mail-in voting. Having issues with witness signatures required. The preference of having your vote counted immediately.

Voters told us in-person voting felt more reliable for all these reasons, so the long lines were not a major frustration.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a polling precinct in the CSRA without a line today.

“Oh, it makes me very excited that people are getting out to vote. Makes me very happy today,” voter Deborah Monroe said.

From car lines at curbside to standing in them, no one can avoid the lines this election season when heading to the polls.

“Because I wanted to make sure my vote counts, where ever else I have to take care of my business, I go in-person. So, if I could do that then I could come here and do my vote,” voter Christine Deloach said.

County to county, it was long lines for voters. Some waiting 30 minutes, most waiting a couple of hours. All waiting to exercise a right.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have no right to say anything,” voter Gay Tuberville said.

Election officials across the two-state say the average wait time is no more than two hours but there have been some outliers. Its why people came with water, food, chairs -- even project supplies

“I’m retired, so I’m just getting my Christmas knitting in -- getting my voting in,” voter Linda Richards said.

Some factors in the wait-time: poll workers wiping down stations, replacing disposable tools, and social distancing only allowing for a few people inside at a time.

“I think the closer it gets to the election, the worse it’s going to get. So, the earlier you can get out, the better it is,” Richards said.

Over at the Bell Auditorium, while there’s more space and more machines, there’s also more of an early voter turnout than ever before in Richmond County.

Even in this age of 6 feet apart, there’s no distance to keep them from using their voice.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted, and I want to be here to do that,” Monroe said.

Shorter lines did appear in the early afternoon, but you could factor in yesterday’s holiday causing more people to show up.

Elections officials strongly encouraging early voting. And in Richmond County, election officials say as long as you’re in line by 5:00 p.m., you can vote.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooper Ridge Farm brings kids to farm, but not just for hayrides

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By William Rioux
During the fall, we’re all drawn to farms for the hayrides and pumpkin patches, but one small farm in Appling is attracting kids for a much different reason.

News

Farm helps special needs kids learn skills

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Georgia Cyber Center to bring more jobs in new expansion

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are already at the Georgia Cyber Center, but a new building and even more jobs may be on the way as the center keep plans to grow.

News

Unprecedented growth at Georgia Cyber Center

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Long lines and wait times to vote early in Georgia

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Augusta man charged with fraud in purchase of downtown apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
An Augusta man who borrowed nearly $3 million to purchase an Augusta apartment complex, and then filed for bankruptcy protection when facing foreclosure, has been indicted on federal fraud charges.

News

Woman in fatal accident that killed 11-year-old sentenced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A woman convicted of homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in November 2019 will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Aiken County Armed Robberies

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Suspect sought in four CSRA convenience store armed robberies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Four convenience store robberies in Aiken and Richmond counties were apparently masterminded by the same suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says.

News

President Trump to hold MAGA campaign rally in Macon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you can drive to Macon on Friday, the president will be holding a rally there in the evening.