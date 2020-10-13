Advertisement

Georgia Cyber Center to bring more jobs in new expansion

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are already at the Georgia Cyber Center, but a new building and even more jobs may be on the way as the center keep plans to grow.

Only a little space is left at the Cyber Center, which means they are starting to look out the window towards the future.

“We are in need of thinking about a third building immediately. It’s like anything. It’s all about money,” Michael Shaffer of Augusta University said.

The Cyber Center wouldn’t be what it is without Shaffer, especially since his name will be on the building. He’s helping to cast the vision the center brings.

“Research is the key to this campus,” Shaffer said. “If we attract researchers, and we are creating that talent pool, we are creating those researchers.”

Researchers come from Academia, which means the new building would be both for AU and industry. All they need is more space.

“We are in the process of unprecedented growth. In the past 18 months, we’ve more than doubled the size of our faculty,” Dr. Alexander Schwarzmann said.

Dr. Schwarzmann is the Dean of the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences at AU. He is recruiting internationally for cyber scientists to come here with a dream to partner them with the hundreds of students already learning on this campus.

“At the pace we are growing, I imagine that in two or maybe three years. We will only be second to Georgia Tech,” he said.

The new building would help manage that growth. Construction is already underway on the last available space at the cyber center.

So, they need funding for the new vision, at least $25 million, to grow this campus and our local economy.

“The jobs that are coming, the type of jobs and the families that are coming. That just helps create the business environment that we are all after,” Shaffer said.

How soon could they break ground on the new space? Officials say it’s going to come as soon as possible. Once the design is finalized, it would likely take 1 to 2 years to build.

AU expects to have more than 1,000 computer science and cyber students in only a couple of years. They plan to build a graduate program for those students on the cyber campus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooper Ridge Farm brings kids to farm, but not just for hayrides

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By William Rioux
During the fall, we’re all drawn to farms for the hayrides and pumpkin patches, but one small farm in Appling is attracting kids for a much different reason.

News

Farm helps special needs kids learn skills

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Unprecedented growth at Georgia Cyber Center

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Georgia’s historical early voter turnout reflects in the CSRA

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
In Georgia, the first day of early voting making history with around 128,000 voters casting their ballots, with over 1,600 from Richmond County.

Latest News

News

Long lines and wait times to vote early in Georgia

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Augusta man charged with fraud in purchase of downtown apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
An Augusta man who borrowed nearly $3 million to purchase an Augusta apartment complex, and then filed for bankruptcy protection when facing foreclosure, has been indicted on federal fraud charges.

News

Woman in fatal accident that killed 11-year-old sentenced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A woman convicted of homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in November 2019 will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Aiken County Armed Robberies

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Suspect sought in four CSRA convenience store armed robberies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Four convenience store robberies in Aiken and Richmond counties were apparently masterminded by the same suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says.

News

President Trump to hold MAGA campaign rally in Macon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you can drive to Macon on Friday, the president will be holding a rally there in the evening.