Four CSRA school boards to meet Tuesday night as COVID-19 school year continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four school boards in the CSRA will hold meetings Tuesday night to provide updates as the school year moves forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Richmond County Board of Education is holding a virtual committee meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. A full meeting is set for Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

The Columbia County School Board will start next at 5:30 p.m. with updates from Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway. The board streams their meetings on their website.

Next up, two other boards will all begin their respective meetings at 6 p.m.: Aiken and Edgefield counties.

In Aiken County, school officials there will discuss funding for PPE and canceling the end of year exams for high school seniors this school year.

Over in Edgefield County, the school board there will be looking at their instructional model for the second nine weeks of the school year. The board may look to expand in-person instructions from two days a week to four days a week.

We’ll be following the updates from each board meeting.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.