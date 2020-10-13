Edgefield County coroner investigates death of 3-year-old
This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office is investigating a child death that occurred today.
Authorities with the office weren’t able to confirm any details about the child death other than to say the child was 3 years old and died at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta.
They said the case requires an investigation because it involves a child.
An autopsy is planned Thursday.
