Drive-thru flu clinic scheduled this week in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot this year.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is setting up a drive-thru flu shot clinic Wednesday.

It will be at the East Central Health District building at 1916 North Leg Road in Augusta from 1:30-3-30 p.m.

Bring a photo ID and your insurance card — and wear a mask.

Officials say for most insurance, you won’t have to pay anything out of pocket.

