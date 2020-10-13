Downtown Augusta accident causes traffic snags near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident with injuries is causing traffic problems in downtown Augusta.

The accident was reported just after 10:50 at 13th and Reynolds streets, according to Augusta Fire/EMA.

The crash is apparently blocking 13th Street into South Carolina, and crews at the scene requested that traffic be stopped from going into Georgia on 13th Street due to the accident.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.