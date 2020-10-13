Doctors Hospital of Augusta updates visitor policy to allow limited visitation

Advertisement

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Doctors Hospital starts to resume routine patient care services including procedures and surgeries, the hospital is revising the visitor policy to once again allow limited visitation.

Effective immediately on October 14,

  • Entry points to the hospital will be limited to the ER, Main Entrance, and Wound Center
  • All visitors must wear a mask, have their temperature taken, and sanitize their hands
  • Visitors must be at least 18 years of age
  • For most patients, visiting hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be allowed two visitors per patient
  • Surgical patients will be able to have one visitor who can remain in the surgery waiting room or main lobby
  • Women’s Center patients will be able to have two visitors. One visitor, deemed a support person, is permitted to accompany the patient. However, if the support person leaves the facility outside of visitation hours, they will not be allowed back in until regular visiting hours. One additional person is permitted during regular visiting hours.
  • Emergency Department patients will be able to have one visitor
  • Burn ICU Visitation will be limited to 9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.; 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.; 5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • In certain cases, exceptions will be made based on the circumstances of the patient

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and “Patients under Investigation” will not be allowed visitors.

