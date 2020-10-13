Advertisement

Deputy names, other details released in shooting of Augusta suspect

From left: Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield and Joseph Hawk.
From left: Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield and Joseph Hawk.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the names of three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a suspect, as well as other details of the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the case, as is common in such incidents. In addition to the officer-involved shooting, GBI said it was asked to investigate the domestic dispute and the alleged assault on the officers by Newton.

The agency released some initial information, much of which we already knew.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, according to the GBI. Upon arrival, the responding deputy tried to speak with Jasper Newton, 41, who was part of the domestic dispute, GBI reported. Instead, Newton ran from the deputy, and the deputy pursued Newton on foot, according to GBI. The deputy was told by a female involved in the domestic dispute that Newton had a firearm. Once the foot pursuit began, additional deputies arrived.

CRIME | Grovetown home invasion leads to arrest, manhunt

During the foot chase, Newton shot at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire, according to GBI. Newton continued to flee on foot until deputies found him hiding in a vacant lot at Poplar and Holley streets, GBI reported.

Deputies ordered Newton to surrender, but he began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, GBI reported.

Newton was later found hiding under a residence in the 1500 block of Poplar Street, where he was taken into custody.

He suffered a gunshot wound, and a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office medic administered first aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

Newton was taken to a local hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries Monday, according to GBI.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three Richmond County sheriff’s deputies discharged their duty firearms during the incident, according to GBI.

They were identified as Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield and Joseph Hawk.

As a result of the investigation, Newton has been charged with one count of aggravated assault related to the domestic incident, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Once Newton is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Charles Webster Detention Center to be processed for the charges, according to GBI.

The GBI’s officer-involved shooting investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early voting progress report in Augusta: Long lines, little grumbling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Day one of early voting wrapped up in the Peach State, and voters in Augusta were not shy about hitting the polls.

News

Grovetown home invasion leads to arrest, manhunt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
One person has been arrested and another is still on the run after a home invasion and shooting.

News

Bond hearing set for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Greg and Travis McMichael, the father and son charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, are scheduled to go before a judge next month.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: How long virus survives, man infected twice, vaccine trial paused

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Here’s some of the latest coronavirus news coming into the News 12 newsroom.

Latest News

News

Here's an update on early voting turnout in Georgia, South Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
Georgia early voting began Monday, and it's been underway for days in South Carolina. Here's a look at the turnout.

News

See Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler's campaign stop in Evans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kelly Loeffler is one of the latest political candidates to pay a visit to the CSRA.

News

Learn about Augusta Transit's free bus fares in coming weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you need some help getting to the polls, Augusta Transit is ready to help ... for free.

Health

Drive-thru flu clinic scheduled this week in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Experts are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot this year, and the Georgia Department of Public Health is ready to help.

News

Community reflects on Flowing Wells Spring amid property sale

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
If you wait at Flowing Wells, even if only for just an hour, you’ll see plenty of different faces there to fill up a jug.

News

Aiken County suburban fire fees increase

Updated: 8 hours ago