Deputy names, other details released in shooting of Augusta suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the names of three deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a suspect, as well as other details of the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the case, as is common in such incidents. In addition to the officer-involved shooting, GBI said it was asked to investigate the domestic dispute and the alleged assault on the officers by Newton.

The agency released some initial information, much of which we already knew.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, according to the GBI. Upon arrival, the responding deputy tried to speak with Jasper Newton, 41, who was part of the domestic dispute, GBI reported. Instead, Newton ran from the deputy, and the deputy pursued Newton on foot, according to GBI. The deputy was told by a female involved in the domestic dispute that Newton had a firearm. Once the foot pursuit began, additional deputies arrived.

During the foot chase, Newton shot at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire, according to GBI. Newton continued to flee on foot until deputies found him hiding in a vacant lot at Poplar and Holley streets, GBI reported.

Deputies ordered Newton to surrender, but he began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, GBI reported.

Newton was later found hiding under a residence in the 1500 block of Poplar Street, where he was taken into custody.

He suffered a gunshot wound, and a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office medic administered first aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

Newton was taken to a local hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his injuries Monday, according to GBI.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three Richmond County sheriff’s deputies discharged their duty firearms during the incident, according to GBI.

They were identified as Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield and Joseph Hawk.

As a result of the investigation, Newton has been charged with one count of aggravated assault related to the domestic incident, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Once Newton is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Charles Webster Detention Center to be processed for the charges, according to GBI.

The GBI’s officer-involved shooting investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

