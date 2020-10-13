Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak front will pass through the region early today. Most of the area should remain dry with some clearing. Lows will remain above average in the mid to low 60s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the west.

A few clouds will be over the region early today, but start to clear out in the afternoon as the front moves east of the CSRA. This front could spark off a few isolated showers in the our far eastern counties, but most of the area looks to remain dry and mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

High pressure will build into the region tonight through Wednesday. Lows early Wednesday are expected to be a little cooler in the mid 50s. Sunny skies are expected Wednesday with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Another front looks to head towards the region Thursday into Friday. Moisture looks to be limited with this front, but it will likely squeeze out a few showers. Highs on Thursday should be a little above average in the mid to low 80s.

Skies are expected to be clearing during the day Friday behind the front. Highs will be closer to seasonal norms near 80.

Cooler than average weather is expected this weekend behind the front. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid 40s. Highs this weekend will be below average in the low 70s both days. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region.

