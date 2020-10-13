COVID-19 updates: How long virus survives, man infected twice, vaccine trial paused

Here’s some of the latest coronavirus news coming into the News 12 newsroom:

Virus can survive for 28 days

Researchers in Australia have discovered that coronavirus can survive 28 days on glass, currency and stainless steel.

They say 28 days is much longer than the flu virus can survive.

Scientists did an experiment in a controlled environment and discovered the virus remained infectious longer than we thought.

Officials say this new information highlights how important it is to clean surfaces and wash your hands to fight COVID-19.

First American catches COVID twice

The U.S. has now seen its first case of someone becoming infected with coronavirus twice.

A medical journal study says a 25-year-old Nevada man first tested positive in April and recovered about a week later.

Then a few weeks later, he started having symptoms again, but they were much more severe.

He ended up testing positive again in June.

Because of differences in the symptoms, scientists say it was a new infection.

Illness puts vaccine trial on hold

A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness, citing the participant’s privacy.

Temporary stoppages of large medical studies are relatively common. Few are made public in typical drug trials, but the work to make a coronavirus vaccine has raised the stakes on these kinds of complications.

Companies are required to investigate any serious or unexpected reaction that occurs during drug testing.

Looking at link between young adults, COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in most states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s discovering a pattern.

About a month before a county is designated as a virus hot spot, the percentage of positive coronavirus test results starts going up among those under the age of 25.

Hot spot counties are those with more than 100 cases in the previous week and had also experienced increases in cases in the last three to seven days.

The asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is large, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, a White House coronavirus task force member.

“When you start to look at this college data it may be up to 80% of individuals under 30 are asymptomatic and we’re still getting the data from all of the colleges,” she said.

CDC researchers say understanding and tracking positive test rates by age group could help public health officials identify future hot spots and better prevent and prepare for a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It’s also important to identify those who are asymptomatic, according to Birx.

“The way you find that is the way the universities are finding it – regular testing,” she said. “If you wait until people have symptoms you’ve waited too long because there’s so much asymptomatic spread before that.”

