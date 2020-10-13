Community reflects on Flowing Wells Springs amid property sale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you wait here at Flowing Wells, even if only for just an hour, you’ll see plenty of different faces here to fill up a jug.

“You don’t taste the fluoride in it, none of that.”

But the property is for sale and under contract with a buyer. The buyer remains a mystery so far, and so do their intentions.

John Robinson often receives water from the well.

“Hopefully if this place is for sale, and someone is purchasing the place. They will continue to let the residents come and get the free water,” he said.

According to the realtor, the city was notified some time ago and given first dibs on the property. Augusta Commissioner Ben Hasan says the message wasn’t relayed back to the commission in time.

“I think the city might have— it didn’t get to our doorstep. Might have not acted in a timely manner and that’s how it got on the market. So, I’m hoping we get another bite at the apple,” Hasan, District 6 Commissioner, said.

But the only way that could happen now is if the current buyer falls through.

I caught up with a self-proclaimed manager of the property. To clarify, he’s never met or even spoken to the owner, but he runs a Flowing Wells Facebook page because he’s that enthusiastic about the well.

“So, I just tried to raise awareness, keep it clean, keep people picking up litter, or not making litter,” Bernard Barbour, the Flowing Wells enthusiast, said.

He’s been coming here since the 90′s, which isn’t long in comparison.

“I’ve met people who have been coming here for 40 years, 50 years, 60 years,” Barbour said.

It’s history like that, which makes residents hope the new owners will keep the tradition alive...

“We would appreciate that,” Robinson said. “And I’m sure if you ask anyone here, they’ll tell you the same thing. But thank you if you can do that for us, thank you.”

