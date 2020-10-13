Advertisement

Bond hearing set for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery case

Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael
Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The father and son charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to go before a judge for a bond hearing next month.

The bond hearing will be on Nov. 12 at the Glynn County Courthouse.

Greg and Travis McMichael are two of three suspects charged in Arbery’s death in February in Glynn County. Arbery was jogging when Greg and Travis McMichael chased him down in their truck and shot and killed Arbery.

The killing gained national attention when the video of the shooting was released. The man who took the video, William “Roddie” Bryan is also facing charges.

His attorney has filed a “speedy trial” motion. And according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, they have until March of 2022 to try the case.

Cobb County Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joyette Holmes is the lead prosecutor in the case.

