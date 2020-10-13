Advertisement

Augusta man charged with fraud in purchase of downtown apartment complex

(WEAU)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man who borrowed nearly $3 million to purchase an Augusta apartment complex, and then filed for bankruptcy protection when facing foreclosure, has been indicted on federal fraud charges.

Jerome Walter Kiggundu, 36, the registered agent and managing member of Nakaddu LLC, a/k/a Kiggun Properties LLC, is charged with Bank Fraud, Bankruptcy Fraud, and False Statements Under Oath, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the indictment, in March 2019, Kiggundu borrowed $2,831,250 from Red Oak Capital Fund II LLC under false pretenses and then submitted, as part of a loan application, “altered Wells Fargo bank statements for the months of October 2018 to December 2018.”

As collateral to secure the loan, Kiggundu pledged an 80-unit apartment complex located at 405 Hale Street in Augusta, and “falsely listed an ownership interest in 1726 Leona Mitchell Blvd., Enid, Oklahoma, and reported $2,150,000 in equity.”

Kiggundu then, according to the indictment, filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 “with the intention of avoiding foreclosure by Red Oak on 405 Hale Street and to conceal the fraudulent actions.”

The indictment further alleges that Kiggundu again used falsified bank statements in his filing for bankruptcy protection.

If convicted, Kiggundu faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and substantial fines and restitution, followed by a period of supervised release.

This case is still being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Edwin Caban. Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman in fatal accident that killed 11-year-old sentenced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A woman convicted of homicide by vehicle following a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl in November 2019 will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Aiken County Armed Robberies

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Suspect sought in four CSRA convenience store armed robberies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Four convenience store robberies in Aiken and Richmond counties were apparently masterminded by the same suspect, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says.

News

President Trump to hold MAGA campaign rally in Macon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you can drive to Macon on Friday, the president will be holding a rally there in the evening.

Latest News

Education

All S.C. school districts to receive millions in protective gear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced more than $33 million in personal protective equipment is being distributed to all 81 public school districts.

News

Edgefield County coroner, law enforcement investigate 3-year-old’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a child death.

News

Golden Harvest plans contactless food giveaway this weekend in Augusta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
At a Golden Harvest drive-thru event at the James Brown Arena, volunteers will place free food in your trunk.

News

One S.C. boil order is added just as another one ends

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A water utility in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory just as one has been lifted by a provider in McCormick County.

News

13th Street reopens after crash sends officer, others to hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A traffic accident involving a sheriff’s deputy injured several people and blocked traffic into and out of Georgia on 13th Street for a time.

News

Four CSRA school boards to meet Tuesday night as COVID-19 school year continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Four school boards in the CSRA will hold meetings Tuesday night to provide updates as the school year moves forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.