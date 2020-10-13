All 26 USG universities to continue in-person instruction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approves the continuation of safe, in-person learning for all USG campuses.

The following resolution was approved in the October 13, 2020, board meeting stating “that each campus is to maximize safe in-person instruction; ensure hybrid instruction includes a vast majority of in-person interactive instruction where appropriate and safe; promote transparency in the modality of instruction prior to registration; and collect data on the effectiveness of student engagement and face to face interaction with their instructors.”

Those 26 institutions include:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Albany State University

Armstrong State University

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Augusta University

Bainbridge State College

Clayton State University

College of Coastal Georgia

Columbus State University

Dalton State College

Darton State College

East Georgia State College

Fort Valley State University

Georgia College and State University

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Highlands College

Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Georgia State University

Gordon State College

Kennesaw State University

Middle Georgia State University

Savannah State University

South Georgia State College

University of Georgia

University of North Georgia

University of West Georgia

University System of Georgia

Valdosta State University

