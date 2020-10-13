All 26 USG universities to continue in-person instruction
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approves the continuation of safe, in-person learning for all USG campuses.
The following resolution was approved in the October 13, 2020, board meeting stating “that each campus is to maximize safe in-person instruction; ensure hybrid instruction includes a vast majority of in-person interactive instruction where appropriate and safe; promote transparency in the modality of instruction prior to registration; and collect data on the effectiveness of student engagement and face to face interaction with their instructors.”
Those 26 institutions include:
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Albany State University
Armstrong State University
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Augusta University
Bainbridge State College
Clayton State University
College of Coastal Georgia
Columbus State University
Dalton State College
Darton State College
East Georgia State College
Fort Valley State University
Georgia College and State University
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Highlands College
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Georgia State University
Gordon State College
Kennesaw State University
Middle Georgia State University
Savannah State University
South Georgia State College
University of Georgia
University of North Georgia
University of West Georgia
University System of Georgia
Valdosta State University
