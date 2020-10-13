Aiken Regional’s parent company recovers from computer attack

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The parent company of Aiken Regional Medical Center says its computer network has been restored at the corporate level and across all of its acute-care hospitals.

A couple of weeks ago, computer networks of the Universal Health Services hospital chain were taken offline after a cyberattack hit the company, which has more than 250 facilities in the U.S.

The company blamed the incident on malware.

However, the company said Monday that with backloading of data substantially complete, hospitals are resuming normal operations.

