Aiken City Council apologizes for fire fees, will decrease charge rate

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents outside of Aiken city limits noticed a 300 percent increase on their fire protection rates.

Community members complained against the increase as they did not live in the city, were not provided city services and do not participate in city council voting.

Today during the city council meeting, the council apologized to the people fined and suggested they will make an ordinance, at a later date, to decrease the charge rate.

Until then, the council declared that people who have received the increased bill will not have to pay it.

And for anyone who has already paid it, what they paid will be credited. There will also be no late fee penalty.

People living outside the city. 300% increase on fire protection rate. Don’t' live in the city without city services. No vote on council members.

Tonight, city council acknowledged.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.