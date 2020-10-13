Advertisement

$10,000 gift from Kroger to help Richmond County teachers buy supplies

This Tuesday, June 12, 2012, photo shows a Kroger grocery store in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
This Tuesday, June 12, 2012, photo shows a Kroger grocery store in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WIBW)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
AUGUSTA. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools are getting some help in buying school supplies, thanks to a grocery chain.

Kroger is donating $10,000 in gift cards to the school system to help teachers buy supplies.

The company says it’s doing this in place of the traditional teacher supply giveaways.

Kroger is also donating $85,000 in gift cards to other Georgia school districts.

