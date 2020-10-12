Advertisement

Woman goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam

Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, gave birth during her bar exam after she says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it 10 weeks closer to her due date.
Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, gave birth during her bar exam after she says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it 10 weeks closer to her due date.(Source: Brianna Hill via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking the bar exam is hard enough, but one woman from Illinois took it to the next level when she gave birth in the middle of the test.

Brianna Hill, a graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her bar exam 10 weeks closer to her due date.

At 38 weeks pregnant, Hill started her virtual test, which has four 90-minute sections that students take over two days. It is proctored, so you have to sit in front of the computer the entire time to make sure you aren’t cheating.

After the first part of the test, Hill says her water broke.

Her midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, so Hill finished the second part of the test. Later that night, she delivered a baby boy.

The next day, Hill finished the exam while at the hospital, nursing her baby during breaks.

“I’m so thankful for the support system I had around me. The midwives and nurses were so invested in helping me not only become a mom but also a lawyer,” Hill told CNN. “My husband and law school friends provided me with so much encouragement, so I could push through the finish line even under less than ideal circumstances.”

Hill hasn’t received her bar exam results, but she already has a job lined up.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

After a deadly weekend, another shooting victim shows up at Augusta hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
In the latest of a rash of shootings across the CSRA, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early today to a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital.

National Politics

Trump calls for in-person 2nd debate but plans replacement town hall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The second presidential debate of three was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual event.

News

Georgians gear up to vote early, avoid lines

Updated: 4 hours ago
Early voting for Georgians begins Monday, allowing more options for voters who want to avoid lines, or worse, crowds in a pandemic. The early voting window is from October 12 to October 30, and Richmond County voters will head to the Bell Auditorium this year.

Latest News

National

Boy, 3, finds loaded gun, shoots self in head at Oregon home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATU Staff
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

National

Ore. boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self in head

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

News

One dead after Orangeburg County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision Sunday morning.

News

Military-style rifle stolen from Georgia DNR vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a Daniel Defense M-4 rifle was stolen out of a DNR vehicle on Friday.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Viewing Mars

Updated: 6 hours ago