Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-19

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) passes against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. South Carolina won 41-7.
Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) passes against South Carolina in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. South Carolina won 41-7.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) - Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players. The Southeastern Conference announced the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

It is the SEC first game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26. The SEC started Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.

South Carolina played Vanderbilt over the weekend, earning a 41-7 win. The Gamecocks will continue to follow SEC protocols. The athletic department released the following statement: “Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols - three times each week.”

