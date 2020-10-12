Updates: Back to class in Aiken County, school reopens in Augusta and what’s ahead in Edgefield

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, Aiken County schools are making a big change to some classes.

Thousands of elementary students are returning to class for face-to-face instruction, four days a week. The school board voted on that decision last week.

Middle and high school students will do the same Oct. 26.

District leaders say everyone will be back to traditional learning five days a week starting Nov. 4.

Meanwhile in Richmond County, Garrett Elementary School is set to reopen Tuesday for in-person learning. The school system shut it down Sept. 24 due to COVID-related absences.

Students in Edgefield County could also be returning to in-person learning four days a week. The school district is meeting to vote on that Tuesday.

Right now, students are on a hybrid schedule, going to class two days a week.

The new plan has students going to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday as a remote learning day.

We’re told there will still be an option for complete virtual learning.

