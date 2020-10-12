Advertisement

UofSC officials confirm death of 19-year-old student reported missing over the weekend

Samuel Laundon, 19, was reported missing. His body was found over the weekend. (Source: RCSD)
Samuel Laundon, 19, was reported missing. His body was found over the weekend. (Source: RCSD)(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at the University of South Carolina confirmed the passing of one of their students Monday morning.

Sam Laundon, a 19-year-old junior at UofSC, was out with friends early Saturday morning when they got lost, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Friends say he hopped a fence and did not climb back over the railing at a quarry near Rosewood Drive not far from the Olylmpia-Granby area.

Search crews found a body matching his description Sunday evening in the quarry.

Monday morning, UofSC said the coroner’s office confirmed the body found was Laundon.

“This morning we received confirmation from the Richland County Coroner’s Office of the death of one of our students over the weekend, junior Sam Laundon. Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers are with Sam’s family and friends as they grieve his loss. Counseling services are available to students, faculty and staff impacted by this tragedy.”

People who live near the quarry describe the area as dangerous, saying it’s a steep drop from the road into the area where Laundon was found.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flowing Wells Spring is being sold after decades in 1 family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
You may not have even known it was privately owned, but the well-known Flowing Wells Spring property is being sold.

News

Breezy Hill Road ‘suspicious’ death under investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a home in Aiken County.

News

Coroner probing death of pedestrian following Deans Bridge Road incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a car on Deans Bridge Road last week.

News

Family remembers humble Orangeburg teen who was killed after going missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
When Imani Gleaton went missing in the middle of the summer, it was the start of many sleepless nights for her family. Now a man is charged with murdering the Orangeburg teen.

Latest News

News

Learn about 18-year-old Orangeburg murder victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
Imani Gleaton is being remembered as quiet and humble. She wasn’t the type of teenager who would not come home and leave the family worried.

News

Perdue, Ossoff set for 1st Georgia Senate debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is set to face Democrat Jon Ossoff in the first debate of their U.S. Senate race.

News

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in 9-year-old’s murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of 9-year-old Alazia “Ally” Johnson in Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

News

Voters line up in downtown Augusta to cast early ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monique Williams was in downtown Augusta as people converged on the Bell Auditorium for early voting.

Politics

S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison breaks national fundraising record

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate announced it broke the record for the highest quarterly amount raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in American history.

News

Georgians start early voting: How, when, where to do it

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
If you're interested in early voting, here's what you need to know.