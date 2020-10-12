Advertisement

Suspect booked for hit and run on Jefferson Davis Hwy

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect of a hit and run that occurred at Jefferson Davis Hwy turned herself in on Monday morning.

The suspect, Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22, was booked on charges of hit and run was transported to the Aiken County Detention Center.

On October 10, deputies reported the body of a male victim was found on the shoulder of the road at Jefferson Davis Hwy at Buena Vista Ave.

The victim was identified by the coroner as Christopher L. Bovian, 30, of Augusta.

Deputies say Bovian was walking southward on Jefferson Davis Hwy on the shoulder of the road when a southbound vehicle struck Bovian and then left the scene. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries at 1:25 a.m.

Bovian will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry, SC.

