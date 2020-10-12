After a deadly weekend, another shooting victim shows up at Augusta hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the latest of a rash of shootings across the CSRA, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early today to a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital.

Dispatchers said Augusta University Medical Center reported at 3:22 a.m. that a shooting victim had shown up at the hospital.

Dispatchers said authorities didn’t know where or when the shooting occurred.

The status of the patient was unknown.

Meanwhile, deputies got a report soon afterward that gunshots were heard in the 3600 block of Langdon Drive.

It was unknown whether the incidents were related.

The past few days have been busy for law enforcement officers across the CSRA, with several incidents proving deadly:

Boy’s death leaves community in mourning

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the fatal drive-by-shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Aiken County.

Authorities will autopsy Edward McKenzie Jr. today — two days after he was killed in a drive-by shooting at his home in the 1000 block of Wyman Street in Aiken County.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, and the boy was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

Friends told us he loved to play basketball and was known for his great sense of humor.

Neighbors who heard the shots say the whole thing is unnerving

“Right now, as a parent I’m terrified,” neighbor Yolanda West said. “So close to home like this, I think it’s time for us to move now. It’s unsafe for my children and myself.”

McKenzie was a fifth-grade student at North Aiken Elementary School, which released a statement saying:

“While our hearts are hurting and we share the grief and pain of this terrible loss of a promising young man with so much potential for greatness, we also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to all who knew and loved him.”

A 13-year-old was also injured in the incident.

Augusta shootings kill 1 victim, injure a suspect

A suspect is behind bars this morning for another deadly shooting in Augusta .

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Jaron Moore with the murder of 39-year-old Reginald Frank.

Officials say deputies were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Barrow Drive to investigate a report of gunshots. They got there to find Frank had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Separately, a shooting involving a Richmond County deputy left a suspect injured over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue — near 12th Street — at 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate a domestic dispute.

Deputies say a male suspect started running away while firing at them. That’s when they say they returned fire.

Deputies said they followed the suspect to Poplar Street, where he was taken into custody after crawling under a home.

Investigators say the suspect was shot, but will be OK. No deputies were injured.

Other incidents

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.