Advertisement

After a deadly weekend, another shooting victim shows up at Augusta hospital

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the latest of a rash of shootings across the CSRA, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early today to a report of a shooting victim at a local hospital.

Dispatchers said Augusta University Medical Center reported at 3:22 a.m. that a shooting victim had shown up at the hospital.

Dispatchers said authorities didn’t know where or when the shooting occurred.

The status of the patient was unknown.

Meanwhile, deputies got a report soon afterward that gunshots were heard in the 3600 block of Langdon Drive.

It was unknown whether the incidents were related.

The past few days have been busy for law enforcement officers across the CSRA, with several incidents proving deadly:

Boy’s death leaves community in mourning

Meanwhile, the investigation continues into the fatal drive-by-shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Aiken County.

Authorities will autopsy Edward McKenzie Jr. today — two days after he was killed in a drive-by shooting at his home in the 1000 block of Wyman Street in Aiken County.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, and the boy was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

Friends told us he loved to play basketball and was known for his great sense of humor.

Neighbors who heard the shots say the whole thing is unnerving

“Right now, as a parent I’m terrified,” neighbor Yolanda West said. “So close to home like this, I think it’s time for us to move now. It’s unsafe for my children and myself.”

McKenzie was a fifth-grade student at North Aiken Elementary School, which released a statement saying:

“While our hearts are hurting and we share the grief and pain of this terrible loss of a promising young man with so much potential for greatness, we also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to all who knew and loved him.”

A 13-year-old was also injured in the incident.

Augusta shootings kill 1 victim, injure a suspect

A suspect is behind bars this morning for another deadly shooting in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Jaron Moore with the murder of 39-year-old Reginald Frank.

Officials say deputies were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Barrow Drive to investigate a report of gunshots. They got there to find Frank had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Separately, a shooting involving a Richmond County deputy left a suspect injured over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue — near 12th Street — at 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate a domestic dispute.

Deputies say a male suspect started running away while firing at them. That’s when they say they returned fire.

Deputies said they followed the suspect to Poplar Street, where he was taken into custody after crawling under a home.

Investigators say the suspect was shot, but will be OK. No deputies were injured.

Other incidents

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

Georgians gear up to vote early, avoid lines

Updated: 4 hours ago
Early voting for Georgians begins Monday, allowing more options for voters who want to avoid lines, or worse, crowds in a pandemic. The early voting window is from October 12 to October 30, and Richmond County voters will head to the Bell Auditorium this year.

News

One dead after Orangeburg County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision Sunday morning.

News

Military-style rifle stolen from Georgia DNR vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a Daniel Defense M-4 rifle was stolen out of a DNR vehicle on Friday.

Latest News

Viewing Mars

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update (10-11-20)

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Gameday with USC’s Sir Big Spur

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Sir Big Spur, the live mascot for the University of South Carolina, has been to every football game for nearly 15 years. But this year, like so many of us, he’s being forced to watch the games at home because of COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: One charged in deadly Augusta shooting last night

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 300 Blk. Barrow Dr. last night.

News

North Augusta fire crews dispatched to Willow Wick Apartments

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The North Augusta Department of Public safety says they were called to Willow Wick Apartments off West Martintown Road Saturday night in reference to a structure fire.

News

Trump has met CDC criteria to end isolation and is cleared to return to an active schedule by his physician

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Jason Hoffman and Ben Tinker
President Donald Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician.