Advertisement

S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison breaks national fundraising record

Jaime Harrison
Jaime Harrison(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate announced it broke the record for the highest quarterly amount raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in American history.

A press release said it raised $57 million in the third quarter of 2020. This includes 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors with an average donation of $37.

“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” said Guy King, campaign spokesman. “While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like healthcare, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families. After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November.”

The campaign says it has raised $86 million so far during this cycle.

MORE | Georgians start early voting: How, when, where to do it

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgians start early voting: How, when, where to do it

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
If you're interested in early voting, here's what you need to know.

News

Judge won’t make Georgia switch to hand-marked ballots

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge on Sunday expressed serious concerns about Georgia’s new election system but declined to order the state to abandon its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election.

Politics

Kelly Loeffler to visit Evans today, while Jill Biden to stop in Atlanta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Evans today, and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be in the Peach State, too.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

Latest News

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

News

Lawyers see no state-level fix for S.C. ballots missing signature

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina election officials have no authority to create a process for voters to fix mail-in ballots missing a witness signature, a requirement reinstated by the U.S. Supreme Court this week, lawyers for the board told members.

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

News

Next presidential debate to be virtual, commission decides

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The presidential debate commission has decided the next debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be virtual as the White House deals with an outbreak of coronavirus.

News

With time short, judge mulls Georgia voting system changes

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge mulls a request by voting integrity activists to sideline its new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."