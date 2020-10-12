S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison breaks national fundraising record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate announced it broke the record for the highest quarterly amount raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in American history.

A press release said it raised $57 million in the third quarter of 2020. This includes 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors with an average donation of $37.

“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” said Guy King, campaign spokesman. “While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like healthcare, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families. After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November.”

The campaign says it has raised $86 million so far during this cycle.

