Recovered COVID-19 patients can get gift cards for donating plasma
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re interested in donating blood plasma, the Shepeard Community Blood Center is looking to sweeten the deal for some donors.
On social media, the center says anyone who’s recovered from COVID-19 and donates convalescent blood plasma will get a $50 gift card this month.
convalescent plasma is used as a therapy to treat coronavirus patients because people who recover from it have antibodies.
The blood center at 1533 Wrightsboro Road can be reached at 706-737-4551.
