Recovered COVID-19 patients can get gift cards for donating plasma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re interested in donating blood plasma, the Shepeard Community Blood Center is looking to sweeten the deal for some donors.

On social media, the center says anyone who’s recovered from COVID-19 and donates convalescent blood plasma will get a $50 gift card this month.

convalescent plasma is used as a therapy to treat coronavirus patients because people who recover from it have antibodies.

The blood center at 1533 Wrightsboro Road can be reached at 706-737-4551.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.