Questions linger after big train derailment outside Atlanta

LILBURN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues into what caused a major train derailment in Gwinnett County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the city of Lilburn, just outside Atlanta, where crews found nearly 40 of the CSX train’s 170 cars on their sides, some engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the derailment sparked the small fire, runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes.

An official says the fire involved hazardous materials.

Evacuations began around 2 a.m. and were lifted just before 6 a.m.

Two workers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Fire officials say rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta may have been a factor in the derailment.

