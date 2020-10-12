Advertisement

Put your sense of smell and taste to the test at World of Coca-Cola

World of Coca-Cola is offering a special discounted ticket price to Georgia residents only this fall.
World of Coca-Cola is offering a special discounted ticket price to Georgia residents only this fall.(Source: World of Coca-Cola)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - World of Coca-Cola opens of Scent Discovery, the attraction’s first new permanent exhibit since 2011.

The experience gives guests a “dive into the anatomy of smell, from reception to perception, and challenges visitors to identify a variety of sweet, fruity, and spicy scents.”

Inside the exhibit, guests will learn about the science behind the sense of smell and how it works with the brain to identify foods and recall memories.

World of Coca-Cola ambassadors will lead small groups of guests through a tour of aromas and invited them to individually smell the scents one by one and attempt to identify the fragrances.

RELATED: World of Coca-Cola offers discounts to Georgia residents through October

Following that experience, guests can explore other mystery scents, grouped by flavor profile, along the outside wall of the room. As they learn each aroma’s origin, guests will also uncover related beverage recommendations.

The purpose of the exhibit: for guests to leave knowing more about why they choose the beverages they prefer and which Coca-Cola drinks to sample next.

Health and safety is a top priority for reopening the World of Coca-Cola,  and the attraction has adjusted its operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UofSC officials confirm death of 19-year-old student reported missing over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials at the University of South Carolina confirmed the passing of one of their students Monday morning.

News

Flowing Wells Spring is being sold after decades in 1 family

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
You may not have even known it was privately owned, but the well-known Flowing Wells Spring property is being sold.

News

Coroner identifies man, 57, killed in Graniteville homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a home in Aiken County.

News

Coroner probing death of pedestrian following Deans Bridge Road incident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a car on Deans Bridge Road last week.

Latest News

News

Family remembers humble Orangeburg teen who was killed after going missing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
When Imani Gleaton went missing in the middle of the summer, it was the start of many sleepless nights for her family. Now a man is charged with murdering the Orangeburg teen.

News

Learn about 18-year-old Orangeburg murder victim

Updated: 5 hours ago
Imani Gleaton is being remembered as quiet and humble. She wasn’t the type of teenager who would not come home and leave the family worried.

News

Perdue, Ossoff set for 1st Georgia Senate debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is set to face Democrat Jon Ossoff in the first debate of their U.S. Senate race.

News

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in 9-year-old’s murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of 9-year-old Alazia “Ally” Johnson in Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

News

Voters line up in downtown Augusta to cast early ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
Monique Williams was in downtown Augusta as people converged on the Bell Auditorium for early voting.

Politics

S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison breaks national fundraising record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate announced it broke the record for the highest quarterly amount raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in American history.