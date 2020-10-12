Put your sense of smell and taste to the test at World of Coca-Cola

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - World of Coca-Cola opens of Scent Discovery, the attraction’s first new permanent exhibit since 2011.

The experience gives guests a “dive into the anatomy of smell, from reception to perception, and challenges visitors to identify a variety of sweet, fruity, and spicy scents.”

Inside the exhibit, guests will learn about the science behind the sense of smell and how it works with the brain to identify foods and recall memories.

World of Coca-Cola ambassadors will lead small groups of guests through a tour of aromas and invited them to individually smell the scents one by one and attempt to identify the fragrances.

Following that experience, guests can explore other mystery scents, grouped by flavor profile, along the outside wall of the room. As they learn each aroma’s origin, guests will also uncover related beverage recommendations.

The purpose of the exhibit: for guests to leave knowing more about why they choose the beverages they prefer and which Coca-Cola drinks to sample next.

Health and safety is a top priority for reopening the World of Coca-Cola, and the attraction has adjusted its operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.