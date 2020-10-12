Prescott has gruesome injury, Cowboys rally to beat Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury not long after his first career touchdown catch before backup Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the final play, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless New York Giants 37-34.

Michael Gallup made two spectacular sideline catches on throws from Dalton, the second a 38-yarder to the New York 16. Greg Zuerlein followed with his second game-ending kick of the season, from 34 yards. The team says Prescott has a fracture dislocation, and surgery is scheduled.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.