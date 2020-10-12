Advertisement

Perdue, Ossoff set for 1st Georgia Senate debate

A debate between Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue (right) and his challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff (left) is set for Monday afternoon.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is set to face Democrat Jon Ossoff in the first debate of their U.S. Senate race.

Monday afternoon’s debate will be held virtually with candidates joining by video conferencing from separate locations. The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 213,000 people in the U.S., is likely to be front and center.

The 70-year-old Perdue is a former business executive who is seeking his second term in the Senate. Thirty-three-year-old Ossoff heads a media company that investigates crime and corruption for news organizations.

The debate is the first of three scheduled in the race and will also include Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.

