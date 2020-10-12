One dead after Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision Sunday morning.

Officials say a 2014 Kia sedan was travelling south on Highway 321 near Crim Road, when the driver went off the road, hit a ditch, then a utility pole, and overturned multiple times.

The driver of the sedan was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

SCHP says the crash happened around 3 a.m.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.